Himachal Pradesh budget session: BJP govt acted as ‘contractors ke mitr’, says Sukhu; Jai Ram hits back

War of words erupted between chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur over “wasteful expenditure on construction of building worth ₹1 crore that are lying vacant”, during the motion of thanks on governor’s address. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

Hitting out at the predecessor BJP government, terming it as “contractors ke mitr”, CM Sukhu said that Jai Ram Thakur during his tenure as CM spent ₹1,000 crore for construction of buildings solely to appease his “ mitr contractors”.

“The previous BJP government departed, leaving behind numerous vacant buildings worth crores of rupees across the state; the former administration had no concrete plans regarding the utilisation of these structures,” said CM.

To which former CM Jai Ram Thakur, retaliated, saying, “Buildings are made for people and not for contractors. If buildings were constructed, they were built on public demand. It is now the responsibility of the present government to make them functional. Shutting them down is not in the spirit of governance continuity.”

Speaking about the Shivdham project, Sukhu said, “Your dream project Shivdham in Mandi is being executed by us. We have allocated funds to complete the unfinished buildings. We have also released the necessary budget for the Shiv Dham project and we are committed to bringing it to completion as well.”

Replying, Jai Ram said, “The Congress government stalled the ₹200 crore Shivdham project for two years and now by paying a merger amount of ₹15 crore they are claiming to complete the project.”

“The leader of Opposition is under pressure due to infighting within the BJP and is presenting incorrect facts just to oppose the government,” CM Sukhu said while speaking with reporters after the session.

“Due to internal factionalism, the opposition is unable to play a constructive role, and the Leader of Opposition appears under stress,” accusing the opposition of being ineffective, Sukhu added.

BJP flays govt over governor’s address

Jai Ram Thakur criticised the state government over the governor’s address, alleging it lacked substance and focused largely on attacking the Centre.

Jai Ram claimed the speech failed to highlight any concrete achievements by the Himachal government.

Speaking to the media after the session, Thakur said, “The governor completed the address in just over two minutes because the language used against the central government was not appropriate. I support his decision,” said Jai Ram.

“From the very beginning, almost every paragraph targeted the Centre. This is not appropriate for such a document. The governor was fully fit to read the entire speech but chose not to due to its content,” he added.