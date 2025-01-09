Himachal Pradesh cabinet approves uniform stamp duty rate of 12%

The cabinet on Thursday approved the levy of uniform stamp duty rate of 12% on transfer and lease transactions secured under Section 118(2)(H) of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, with prior sanction from the state government. The cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in Shimla on Thursday decided to promulgate an ordinance amending Schedule 1A of the Indian Stamp Act. This amendment will enable the levy of a uniform stamp duty rate of 12%. (HT file photo)

The cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, decided to promulgate an ordinance amending Schedule 1A of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899. This amendment will enable the levy of a uniform stamp duty rate of 12%.

The cabinet also approved the ban on felling of trees except safeda, poplar and bamboo. It allowed the felling of khair for sale in accordance with the 10-year programme.

To protect the environment, the cabinet decided to bring the area surrounding Tara Devi Temple in Shimla district under the ambit of green area.

It reiterated its request to the Centre to adopt the 90:10 funding formula for the power component of the Kishau Multipurpose Project, similar to the formula adopted for the water component. Alternatively, it proposed providing a 50-year interest-free loan for the entire amount payable by the state government for the power component under the inter-state agreement.

In addition, the cabinet decided to delegate the mandate for the allotment and monitoring of hydro and solar power projects above 5 MW, as well as green hydrogen, biomass, and pumped storage projects, to the department of energy.

It also approved the establishment of a 1-MW green hydrogen project in Nalagarh, to be executed by HPPCL.

The cabinet approved green energy development charges for pumped storage projects. A charge of ₹2.5 lakh per MW per year will be levied for the first 10 years after the project’s commissioning, which will increase to ₹5 lakh per MW per year thereafter.

HIPA named after ex-PM Manmohan Singh

The cabinet gave its nod to rename the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) as Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration.

It also paid tributes to the former prime minister, observed two minutes of silence in his memory and acknowledged his contributions to the nation and state’s development.

It noted that key projects in the state, such as the Atal Tunnel, three medical colleges, ESIC Hospital at Ner Chowk, IIT Mandi, IIIT Una, Central University and National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Kangra were realised due to Singh’s vision and support.

Other key decisions

The cabinet approved the inclusion of families with no adult members between 18 and 59 years, headed by women or whose head has a disability of 50% or more under the below poverty line (BPL) list.

Families that worked for at least 100 days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in the previous financial year and families whose earning members are suffering from chronic diseases, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, muscular dystrophy, thalassemia or any other condition resulting in permanent disability, are also included in the BPL list.

The cabinet approved the creation and filling of 10 posts of junior office assistant (IT) for the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Shimla.

It selected the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Union ministry of electronics and information technology to conduct computer-based tests for recruitment of Group-C posts through the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur.

It also upgraded Panchrukhi sub tehsil in Kangra district as a tehsil. New sub tehsils will be opened at Dhamwari in Shimla district, Saho in Chamba district and Chachiyan in Kangra district.

A block primary education office will be set up at Rohnat by bifurcating the existing office at Shilai in Sirmaur district.

The charge of three gram panchayats of Matyal, Kudal, and Dhadol of Lambagaon block will be transferred to Baijnath in Kangra district.

The Baddi-Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority Land Pooling Policy, 2025, was also approved.

The Rathal Jatar Mela, Bhaular, in Shimla district will be a district-level fair.