Himachal cabinet to constitute panel on water cess

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet in its meeting held on Tuesday decided to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of secretary power, representatives of jal shakti vibhag, finance department and law department to hold discussions with the power developers on water cess to be imposed on various power projects in the state. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presiding over the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Tuesday. The cabinet decided to constitute a committee on water cess. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the meeting. The Cabinet gave its nod to open and commence construction of Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding schools up to primary level at three more places including Jwalamukhi and Fatehpur of Kangra district and Bhoranj in Hamirpur district. The Cabinet has already approved to start construction of such schools at 13 locations in the State.

It also decided to fill up 69 posts of jail warders in the Prisons Department. Additionally, the Cabinet also approved to fill up 20 posts of different categories in Sub-Jail Nalagarh (Kishanpura) of Solan district.

Nod was given to open three new highway-cum-tourist police stations at Baghed in district Bilaspur, Nerchowk in Mandi district and Bhunter in Kullu district on Kiratpur-Manali National Highway along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts of different categories to man the stations.

The Cabinet decided to enhance the monthly honorarium of part time panchayat chowkidars from ₹6,200 to ₹6,700 to be effective from April 1, 2023. This will benefit about 3,226 panchayat chowkidars in the state. Furthermore, it was also decided to increase the honorarium of elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

The Cabinet gave its nod to fix the timing of bars from 12 noon to 1 am for the year 2023-24.

It also decided to introduce paperless registration system in the employment exchanges of the state to facilitate the job seekers.

The Cabinet gave its nod to start medical and non-medical classes in Government College, Dhami, in district Shimla along with creation and filling up of requisite posts of different categories.