Efforts on to declare pending results of exams conducted by HPSSC: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said his government is making all-out efforts to declare the pending results of examinations that were conducted by the now-disbanded state staff selection commission at the earliest. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT file photo)

The results of the exams that are not under the scanner of the Vigilance Department will be declared soon, the chief minister said in a statement issued here.

On February 21, the state government dissolved the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) located in Hamirpur, whose functioning was suspended after the recruitment exam paper for junior office assistants (IT) was leaked in December.

The government is making all-out efforts to declare the pending results of examinations that were conducted by the HPSSC at the earliest, Sukhu said.

The results of the exams that are not under the scanner of the Vigilance Department will be declared soon and the records of examinations are being transferred from HPSSC, Hamirpur to HPSSC, Shimla, he said.

Sukhu said the Congress dispensation is fully committed to ensuring transparency in the functioning of the government and its institutions.

He said his government is conducting the recruitment process in a transparent manner, unlike the previous BJP government. There were examination paper leaks at the HPSSC during the BJP’s tenure and no action was taken against those involved, he said.