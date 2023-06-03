Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Efforts on to declare pending results of exams conducted by HPSSC: Himachal CM Sukhu

Efforts on to declare pending results of exams conducted by HPSSC: Himachal CM Sukhu

ByPress Trust of India, Shimla
Jun 03, 2023 10:58 PM IST

The results of the exams that are not under the scanner of the Vigilance Department will be declared soon, the chief minister said in a statement issued

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said his government is making all-out efforts to declare the pending results of examinations that were conducted by the now-disbanded state staff selection commission at the earliest.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT file photo)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT file photo)

The results of the exams that are not under the scanner of the Vigilance Department will be declared soon, the chief minister said in a statement issued here.

On February 21, the state government dissolved the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) located in Hamirpur, whose functioning was suspended after the recruitment exam paper for junior office assistants (IT) was leaked in December.

The government is making all-out efforts to declare the pending results of examinations that were conducted by the HPSSC at the earliest, Sukhu said.

The results of the exams that are not under the scanner of the Vigilance Department will be declared soon and the records of examinations are being transferred from HPSSC, Hamirpur to HPSSC, Shimla, he said.

Sukhu said the Congress dispensation is fully committed to ensuring transparency in the functioning of the government and its institutions.

He said his government is conducting the recruitment process in a transparent manner, unlike the previous BJP government. There were examination paper leaks at the HPSSC during the BJP’s tenure and no action was taken against those involved, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chief minister sukhvinder singh sukhu himachal pradesh government + 2 more
chief minister sukhvinder singh sukhu himachal pradesh government + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out