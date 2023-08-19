Entire Himachal declared as ‘natural calamity affected area’

Himachal Pradesh government on Friday declared the widespread destruction caused by heavy monsoon rains as a “state disaster”, said principal secretary (revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma. HT Image

Earlier in the day, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced to declare the mayhem caused by monsoon rains as state disaster, while he alleged that Union government was dithering on the demand to declare it a national disaster.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented loss of human lives and huge destruction, damages and loss to public and private property during the ongoing monsoon season. The entire state has been badly ravaged by incessant rains, leading to floods, cloudbursts, landslides and slope failure, taking heavy toll on lives and property, the notification issued late evening said.

Thousands of dwelling units have been damaged or destroyed. There has been unprecedented loss of crops and agricultural land. Thousands of tourists and local people, who were stranded, had to be evacuated with the help of Indian Air Force, Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, home guards, fire services and local volunteers. The national highways, state, district and local road network has been severely damaged and destroyed. Dozens of bridges were washed away or damaged severely, hampering connectivity and rescue efforts. The unprecedented excessive precipitation has led to a series of challenges that impacted the daily life in the state.

Administration of affected districts supported by the state government has been carrying out relief and rescue activities ever since the onset of Monsoon

The government has been providing all the necessary assistance for relief, rescue and rehabilitation works throughout the State and to bring life of the people back to normalcy and mitigate the sufferings of the affected people.

Therefore, keeping in view the unprecedented grave situation leading loss of human life and damage, destruction and loss to public infrastructure and private property, the government has decided to declare the whole the state as “natural calamity affected area”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON