At 22.2° C, Himachal’s Una sees lowest May temperature since 1987

At 22.2 degrees Celsius, Himachal Pradesh’s Una on Tuesday recorded lowest minimum temperature in May since 1987. Thirty-six years ago, the minimum temperature recorded in Una was 24 degrees Celsius.

Atal Tunnel received a fresh spell of snowfall at Rohtang, in Manali on Wednesday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another place to have broken a nine-year record is Nahan in Sirmaur district, where mercury plunged to 23.7 degrees Celsius on May 2.

The fresh spell of snow has brought life in remote areas of state to a standstill with highways blocked for traffic. “Continuous rains have brought down temperatures drastically across the state,” said HP IMD head Surender Paul said on Wednesday.

Traffic movement through Atal Tunnel has been impacted while at least 250 workers of BRO are stuck in Darcha due to closure of Shinkula road. Kaza road is also blocked from Gramphu onwards. Total 15 roads, including two national highways, are blocked in the state.

As per the IMD bulletin, apart from snow in the higher reaches, middle and lower hills experienced moderate to heavy rainfall. Dalhousie recorded maximum 80mm rainfall, followed by 61mm in Kothi and 60mm in Nalagarh. Dharmshala saw 51mm rainfall, followed by Manali (45mm).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paul said the night temperatures have dropped in the state and were markedly below normal. Keylong was the coldest place in Himachal at 1.6 degrees Celsius.

He said the wet spell is likely to continue till May 8 with a ‘yellow alert’ warning issued for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated pockets.

Tourists rejoice

Meanwhile, tourists visiting the hill state are rejoicing the cool weather.

“The weather is very pleasant here. I am happy to be in Shimla for the first time. I did not expect such chilly conditions during summers, but keeping in mind the weather forecasts, we were prepared,” said Venkatesh, a tourist from Tamil Nadu.

He said the temperature in his home state was touching 40 degrees Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tushar Thakur, another tourist from Mumbai, said there was a lot of difference in the temperatures in the coastal city and Shimla.