Himachal Pradesh Police set up helpline to report cryptocurrency fraud

The Himachal Pradesh Police have issued a helpline number to register complaints in the cryptocurrency fraud case. The two accused, who are now in judicial custody, are believed to be associated with a criminal group that launched cryptocurrency Korvio KRO in 2018 and lured people by offering substantial returns in a brief period through investment in the digital currency. (Representational photo)

Given the rising number of complainants in the cryptocurrency fraud, state police chief Sanjay Kundu said a dedicated helpline number, 85447-36565, has been set up at the police headquarters in Shimla.

He said complaints can be lodged on WhatsApp number 85447-36565 or e-mail can be sent on policecrypto66@gmail.com with the contact information of the complainant.

The complaint will then be forwarded to the special investigation team (SIT) for further action, Kundu said.

The SIT, chaired by deputy inspector general, northern range, Abhishek Dullar was set up on September 26 to investigate the cryptocurrency fraud cases.

The SIT has arrested two accused after the case was registered at Palampur in Kangra district.

Fifty-eight complaints of such fraud have been received from across the state in two years.

The two accused, who are now in judicial custody, are believed to be associated with a criminal group that launched crypto currency Korvio KRO in 2018 and lured people by offering substantial returns in a brief period through investment in the digital currency. The scheme encouraged initial investors to bring more participants. Over 2.5 lakh IDs were created in Himachal alone.

Since 2018, the fraudsters operating from Himachal Pradesh have duped cryptocurrency investors of ₹400 crore. This coincided with the surge in the cryptocurrency market during the lockdown. The police special investigation team says the scam is estimated to be much bigger, up to ₹2,000 crore.

