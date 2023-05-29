Himachal Pradesh-Punjab standoff over Shanan hydel project

In a fresh standoff between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government has decided not to renew the 99-year lease with the neighbouring state over the 110-MW Shanan hydel project at Jogindernagar. Built on the Uhl river, the 48-MW Stage-I project was officially opened by the viceroy of India at Shalimar receiving station in Lahore on March 10, 1933. The Punjab government enhanced its capacity to 60MW in 1982 and later to 110 MW. (Representational photo)

Reiterating his government’s resolve to take over the project, Sukhu recently wrote to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to inform him that his government has decided not to renew the lease that expires on March 2, 2024. Himachal Pradesh would be taking over the project, which Sukhu said, was in deplorable condition due to lack of maintenance.

The ties between the two states are already strained over the water cess proposed to be levied by Himachal Pradesh on neighbouring Punjab and Haryana. The Mann government passed a resolution in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, declaring the water cess proposed to be levied by neighbouring Himachal Pradesh on hydel power generated in the hill state as “illegal”, and sought its withdrawal.

Reacting to Sukhu’s claim, a senior functionary in the Punjab power department said that the state’s claim over the Shanan project “is genuine and strong. “We will take up the matter at the appropriate level as and when the need arises,” he said.

‘Other state reaping benefits’

Commissioned in 1932, the Shanan hydroelectric plant was constructed under a 99-year lease deed executed between Jogendra Sen Bahadur, the then ruler of Mandi state, and the then chief engineer of the government of Punjab, Colonel BC Batty, in 1925.

According to the agreement, Mandi state would provide the land and water of the Uhl, a tributary of the Beas river, in lieu 500KW free electricity.

However, local residents and politicians have been demanding that it be handed over to Himachal Pradesh as it is located in the state and uses the state’s water for generating power, while another state is reaping its benefits.

Trolley service lying defunct

A unique four-state haulage trolley service, which was constructed for carrying construction material to Barot where the reservoir of the project is located, was a major tourist attraction but is lying defunct due to lack of upkeep.

It is a unique type of trolley based on pulley system with no engine, steering wheel, gears or brakes. The Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge railway line was also built for ferrying the construction material for the project.