Himachal Pradesh University to set up chair in Virbhadra Singh’s memory

Himachal Pradesh University will set up a chair in memory of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who passed away on July 8.

A scion of the Rampur-Bushahr royal family, Congress leader Virbhadra Singh or Raja Sahib as he was popularly known, was a six-time chief minister, nine-time state legislator and five-time member of Parliament. He was educated at Colonel Brown Cambridge School, Dehradun, St Edward’s School, Shimla, and Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, before he graduated in BA English honours from St Stephen’s College, Delhi.

The decision to set up a chair after him was taken at a meeting of the university’s executive council, presided over by vice-chancellor Sikandar Kumar, in Shimla on Saturday.

The council also decided to set up chairs in memory of Savitribai Phule, a 19th century social reformer who worked for women’s rights and who is also regarded as the nation’s first woman teacher, and Bhakti movement mystic-poet Guru Ravidas, who founded the Ravidassia sect in the 15th century.

Relief for clerical staff

The university’s executive council waived a condition under which employees promoted to Class 3 posts of clerk were required to produce a six-month computer course certificate.

It approved an additional seat each for the newly appointed assistant professors in every university department and affiliated colleges against sanctioned PhD seats.