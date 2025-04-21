Himachal: Protesting lawyers block road outside police station for 2 hours

Members of the high court Bar Association suspended work on Monday and staged a protest outside the Chotta Shimla police station irked over the alleged assault of an advocate by a police constable, demanding immediate action against the accused. The protest outside Chotta Shimla police station in Himachal on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The protest began with a rally from the Himachal Pradesh high court to the Chotta Shimla police station. They blocked the road outside the police station for over two hours, disrupting traffic in the state capital.

The incident that sparked the protest occurred last week when an alleged argument broke out between a police constable and a local advocate in Shimla. During the confrontation, the constable reportedly caught the advocate by the collar and slapped him.

In response to the incident, police registered cross FIRs as the constable accused the lawyer of misbehaving with him while he was managing traffic duties.

The protest was called off after Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi addressed the agitating lawyers and informed them that the constable had been suspended. Gandhi assured the lawyers that the police did not condone the constable’s actions.

“I do not approve of the police personnel’s action. After a thorough investigation, appropriate action will be initiated,” Gandhi said, adding that a departmental inquiry has been initiated, headed by an officer of additional superintendent of police (ASP) rank. “Further action will be taken after the inquiry report,” he said.

The protesting lawyers have also demanded the cancellation of the FIR lodged against the advocate involved in the incident.

Visually impaired hold protest for job

Shimla witnessed traffic disruption on Monday as visually impaired job seekers once again blocked the road outside the secretariat in Chhota Shimla. This marks the 12th such protest, as the group continues a 540-day-long dharna demanding backlog recruitment. The protest began at 10 am, halting traffic on Cart Road and affecting schoolchildren’s commute.