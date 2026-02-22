Himachal PWD minister meets Chouhan, seeks spl relaxation for remote Dodra-Kwar road works

Himachal public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh called on Union minister for rural development and agriculture and farmer’s welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan at New Delhi on Saturday and presented a detailed report on projects being implemented in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-IV. Himachal Pradesh public works department minister meets Union minister for rural development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

During the meeting, the minister raised the issue of road works in the highly remote and high-altitude Dodra-Kwar region of Shimla district. He informed the Union minister that a portion of the road sanctioned under PMGSY Phase-I for the Dodra Kwar area remains incomplete due to extremely difficult terrain, fragile topography, severe weather conditions and a limited working season.

He said that the road is of critical importance for local residents, disaster management in border areas, medical emergencies and the supply of essential commodities.

The PWD minister sought special relaxation, additional financial support and technical assistance for the pending road packages in Dodra Kwar, as well as for the remaining works under PMGSY Phase-I, so that this geographically challenging region can be provided with all-weather road connectivity at the earliest.

He further said that Himachal has received approval for nearly 1,500 kilometers of rural roads under PMGSY-IV, with an estimated cost of approximately ₹2,300 crore. In addition, the state government has submitted a proposal to the Centre for around 1,200 kilometers of additional roads under Phase-II of PMGSY-IV. Detailed Project Reports for these proposed works were currently being prepared by the Public Works Department.

Chouhan assured that the ministry would sympathetically consider the demands of the Himachal. He said that the pending packages of Dodra Kwar, the remaining works under PMGSY Phase-I and the required financial approvals would be taken up on priority with the ministry of finance and other concerned authorities.