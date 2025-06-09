Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
Himachal PWD minister urges Gadkari for four laning of Dhalli-Rampur road on priority

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 09, 2025 10:50 PM IST

The minister also urged the Union minister to declare Ghatasni-Shilha-Badhani-Bhubujot- Kullu road, including Bhubujot tunnel, as national highway keeping in view its strategic importance

Himachal public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday called on Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi and requested him to take up the construction of four laning of NH-05 from Dhalli to Rampur on priority.

HimachaL PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh (File)
He urged the Union minister to declare Ghatasni-Shilha-Badhani-Bhubujot- Kullu road, including Bhubujot tunnel, as national highway keeping in view its strategic importance.

The PWD Minister also requested speedy completion of ongoing construction works on existing highways. He also informed that request to include five national highways in Prime Minister Gati Shakti has been submitted by the state government and urged for approval of the same.

Singh also urged for speedy release of funds worth 130 crore under CRTF and enhancing the annual limit of CRTF works to 250 crore in the state.

Nitin Gadkari assured of all possible assistance to the state.

