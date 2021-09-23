Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal rail accident: Train to Shimla derails near Barog amid heavy rain

Heavy rain triggered a landslide in the area and stones slid onto the track, leading to the derailment; all nine passengers safe
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The rail car that derailed on the world heritage Kalka-Shimla narrow-gauge line near Barog amid heavy rain on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

A rail car derailed on the world heritage Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge line amid heavy rain on Thursday morning, halting rail traffic to the Himachal Pradesh state capital.

A train with nine passengers on board was stranded at Dharampur station.

Railway officials said that the rail car had left from Kalka to Shimla at 5am. “It left Kumarhatti for Barog at 6.55am but ran off track near Barog at 7.45am due to heavy rain and landslide in the area as some stones had slid down onto the track,” said Amar Singh Thakur, chief commercial inspector of the Kalka-Shimla track.

The coach was moving at a slow speed that helped avert a major accident. All passengers are safe, he said.

Thakur said the train driver informed Kumarhatti and Barog railway station officials about the incident. Immediately after the information, railway personnel rushed to the spot. The authorities made arrangements to send the passengers to Shimla by road.

Efforts are on to restore traffic on the track.

Heavy rain across Himachal

Moderate to heavy rainfall occurred at most places of Himachal Pradesh since Wednesday afternoon.

Paonta Sahib was the wettest, recording 68mm of rainfall, Nahan 67mm and Kasauli 50mm. Naina Devi in Bilaspur got 45mm of rainfall, Pachhad 20mm, Narkanda 17mm, Karsog 16mm, and Gohar and Sundernagar 11mm each.

The meteorological department has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning in eight districts of Himachal.

Visibility would be low due to foggy conditions. There is also a possibility of landslides. “Commuters are advised to follow traffic advisories and avoid going to areas that face waterlogging,” said Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul.

Meanwhile, not much change was recorded in minimum temperatures. The low temperatures were 1-2 degrees Celsius below normal. However, the maximum temperatures decreased by 5-6 degrees C.

Keylong was the coldest at 8.4 degrees C.

