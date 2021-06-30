Himachal reshuffles five IAS, transfers two HPAS officers

The Himachal Pradesh government has reshuffled the departments of five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, who were among the 41 officials transferred in a major rejig last week.

Besides, the government has transferred two Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.

Rajkrishan Pruthi, who was under posting as special secretary, agriculture, has been shifted as agriculture director. During the previous transfer, he was given the additional charge of the agriculture director.

Chander Prakash Verma, who was under posting as special secretary, personnel, special secretary, tribal development, and additional commissioner, tribal development, and commissioner, departmental enquiries, has been posted as special secretary, industries. He shall also hold the charge of special secretary, agriculture, special secretary, tribal development-cum-additional commissioner, tribal development and commissioner, departmental enquiries.

Amarjeet Singh, the director, public finance-cum-public enterprises, special secretary, finance, and director, treasuries, accounts and lotteries, shall also hold the charge of the post of special secretary, personnel.

Anurag Chander, who was under posting as special secretary, excise and taxation and public works, and director, estates, managing director, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, and managing director, Himachal Pradesh Mahila Vikas Nigam, has been sent to the home department for further posting.

Nivedita Negi under order of posting as additional deputy commissioner, development, and project director, District Rural Development Agency, Chamba, will be the special secretary, excise and taxation and public works. She shall also hold charge of the post of director, estates.

HPAS officer Shiv Krishan has been posted as the district tourism development officer, Mandi, relieving Kuldeep Singh Patial of the charge.

Sub-divisional officer (civil), Jogindernagar, Amit Mehra goes as additional district magistrate, development, and project director, District Rural Development Agency, Chamba, while the Jogindernagar tehsildar will hold the additional charge of sub-divisional officer (civil).