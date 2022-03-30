Himachal seeks extension of Smart City Mission timeline

Himachal Pradesh urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj called on Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Bhardwaj urged the Union minister to provide an extension to the Smart City Mission up to September 30 to enable the state to award all works. He said the state will complete awarding all works by March 2022 and added that some projects needed clearances under the FCA which caused the delay.

He further requested the Union minister to consider funding Himachal Pradesh on the 90:10 pattern under the Smart City Project as it faced several challenges being a hill state. He said the state is not in a position to contribute ₹1,000 crore for both cities, Shimla and Dharamshala, under the Smart City Mission.

He urged Puri for enhancement of allocation under AMRUT 2.0 and thanked the Centre for covering all 68 ULBs and cantonment boards along with Shimla and Kullu towns. The Union minister heard the demands and assured all possible assistance.