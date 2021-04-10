Himachal shuts educational institutes till April 21

Amid unrelenting spike in the Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state cabinet in a meeting held on Friday decided to keep the educational institutions shut till April 21.

Only teachers deputed in board exam duties will attend the schools. Earlier, the state government had decided to close the schools till April 15.

The cabinet also gave its nod to fill 311 posts of forest guards on contractual basis through direct recruitment.

Decision was taken to fill 25 posts of agriculture development officers on contractual basis through HP Public Service Commission against direct recruitment quota.

The cabinet also decided to implement SVAMITVA in the state for surveying the land parcels in rural inhabited areas using drones.

Revenue department would be designated as the nodal department for implementation of the scheme with the support of panchayati raj department.

A MoU would be signed with the Survey of India for executing the scheme and a state steering committee, state project management unit and district project monitoring unit would also be constituted for effective implementation.

The cabinet also gave its approval to extend employment on compassionate ground to the eligible indigent kin of the deceased employees against available vacant posts of class-III and class-IV in relaxation of 5% quota as against the available vacant posts of class-III and class-IV in DC offices of Shimla, Kinnaur, Solan and Kangra and office of settlement officer, Kangra.

It also gave its consent to award the project for development of multi-storey parking-cum-shopping complex at U-Block Mandi to highest bidder at an annual concession fee of ₹63.6 lakh.

The cabinet gave its approval for creation of five posts of different categories for each newly created nagar panchayats of Shahpur, Chirgaon, Nerwa, Nirmand, Anni, Kandaghat and Amb.

Approval was given to upgrade community health centre Khundian in Jawalamukhi to a 50-bed civil hospital.

CHC Gangath in Indora would also be upgraded as a similar civil hospital.

Primary health centre in Kangra’s Tiyara will be upgraded to a CHC, while that in Samot in Bhatiyat of Chamba district will be upgraded to a 50-bed CHC

A presentation was made by Jal Shakti department on prevailing drought situation in the state. It was decided to hold a review meeting under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, including all the stakeholders departments, for further decisions.

The cabinet decided to hold next Jan Manch event on April 25.

Key cabinet decisions