Following his recent tour to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea, Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday proposed a special session focused on issues related to state development to build consensus. Himachal speaker advocates for special session focused on devlp issues

Pathania said that he will discuss with the chief minister (CM) and leader of Opposition to hold a special session of the assembly focused solely on development, ethical governance and global collaboration, avoiding political debates.

“If we start this, it will be a landmark initiative and we will be the first in the country,” said Pathania, emphasising the importance of nonpartisan discussions in fostering progress.

Pathania participated in the 67th Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in Sydney, Australia.

He said from his CPA tour he learnt about tourism innovation from Australia and New Zealand.

“Tourism has potential in Himachal Pradesh and should be made the basis of the economy. Companies from abroad are eager to invest in Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

“Tribal communities in Sirmaur, Kinnaur and Chamba can create small tourist villages to showcase their culture, generate livelihoods and attract global visitors,” Pathania suggested, drawing inspiration from Maori tribal leaders who have successfully preserved their cultural heritage.

“We must encourage collaborations between government and private enterprises to strengthen Himachal’s economy,” said Pathania.

“India is often perceived as a hot, humid and crowded country. Foreigners are unaware of Himachal’s snow-covered mountains, pristine rivers, trekking trails, and diverse flora and fauna. It’s time we change this perception,” Pathania stated.