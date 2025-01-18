Himachal: State BJP chief’s appointment to take time, says Union minister Jitendra Singh

Suspense continues over appointment of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president as, according to Union minister of state Jitendra Singh, the announcement will take some time. Singh, who was in Shimla, said, “Everyone’s opinion is being taken for the post of president. After that, an attempt will be made to build consensus. That is why it is taking time.” Union minister Jitendra Singh addresses mediapersons in Shimla on Friday. (HT photo)

Singh has been entrusted by party high command with overseeing the election of state president.

Responding to questions about BJP’s electoral strategies in Himachal Pradesh, Singh emphasised the party’s consultative decision-making process. “The BJP works in accordance with its internal constitution, taking collective decisions that may take some time but are democratic. This is unlike Congress, which relies on a high command culture,” he asserted.

Jitendra Singh was interacting with media on the sidelights of Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan in Shimla on Friday. He said, “In BJP, decisions are not taken sitting at the dining table like the Congress does.”

During his Shimla visit, Singh spoke to senior leaders of the state BJP.

There are 9 contenders for the post of president. Party sources say that Kangra MP Rajiv Bhardwaj, Rajya Sabha MP Sikandar Kumar, MLA Vipin Singh Parmar, former president and current MLA Satpal Satti, current president Rajiv Bindal, MLA Randhir Sharma, MLA Bikram Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami and MLA Trilok Jamwal are in the race.

Congress’ state committee yet to take shape

The reconstitution of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) is also awaited. It was dissolved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on November 6 along with the district and block units. As part of the restructuring of the committee, a series of meetings were held wherein AICC secretary and co-incharge Vidit Chaudhary and Chetan Chauhan focused on feedback from senior leaders, legislators, grassroots workers and affiliated organisations.

Though Congress co-incharge for Himachal Chetan Chauhan, who was in Dharamshala in the first week of January, had hinted that the party’s Himachal unit is expected to be reconstituted by the end of this month or early next month.