Himachal: State-of-art facilities to come up for pilgrims in Chintpurni
The Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme launched by the ministry of tourism, Government of India, will prove to be a milestone in shaping planned development in Chinnmastika Dham, Mata Shree Chintpurni temple of Himachal Pradesh.
As of now, ₹40.07 crore has been approved for undertaking beautification and developing infrastructure in Chintpurni along with creating facilities for the devotees which include a pilgrimage facility centre, walking tracks, water ATMs, shelters, e-toilets, etc. Besides, the beautification of the temple will also be taken on a large scale. There is also a provision of solar lights, improvement of the road leading towards the temple, installation of CCTV, waste management structures, digital display system, LED screens in waiting rooms and electric vehicles for the devotees to and fro from nearby parking areas.
This will not only help boost religious tourism but also increase the footfall and will also help in generating indirect employment opportunities, besides cleanliness, security, accessibility and service delivery. PRASAD scheme offers a tremendous opportunity to undertake infrastructure developments at the important pilgrimage and heritage destinations in an inclusive, integrated and sustainable manner that focuses on livelihoods, skills, cleanliness, security, accessibility and service delivery.
Out of the total land requirement of 1,700 sqm, around 60 per cent of the area has been acquired for creating basic infrastructural facilities as per the official records. After the completion of the project, the overcrowding problems will be solved with effective planned crowd management and state-of-art facilities.
Every year, around 16 lakh pilgrims from various parts of the country, especially from neighbouring Punjab, pay obeisance at Chintpurni Devi temple, one of the 51 shaktipeeths. Efforts will be made to develop basic amenities for pilgrims like the introduction of a non-polluting public traffic system, an alternate path, disabled-friendly infrastructure and a new block for darshan and kirtan, said the deputy commissioner, Una.
To overcome the problem of traffic congestion, a tourist reception centre-cum-parking area was developed under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) assisted project of ₹52 crore last year at Chintpurni by the tourism department.
JNU violence: FIR registered against unknown ABVP students
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they have registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members in connection with Sunday's clash at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Deputy police commissioner (southwest) Manoj C said they received a complaint from a group of students from Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union, Students' Federation of India, the Democratic Students' Federation, and All India Students' Association on Monday.
JNU clash: Police awaiting complaint from ABVP to initiate ‘necessary action’
The Delhi Police on Monday said that they have registered a first information report (FIR) after receiving a complaint from Jawaharlal Nehru University students affiliated with Left groups and are awaiting the same from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad to initiate “appropriate legal action”. Delhi Police confirmed the receipt of a complaint from members of the JNU students' union (JNUSU) belonging to Left groups, including the Students Federation of India and All India Students Association.
SDMC to soon release book on heritage sites
South Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon launch a second edition of a documented collection of heritage sites located in the jurisdiction of the corporation, the spokesperson of the civic body said Sunday. The second volume of the book 'Glorious Heritage', released by SDMC will include information on 160 heritage sites.
2 held for selling adulterated ghee
Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly selling adulterated ghee and risking the health of people, police said on Sunday, adding that they recovered over 1,200 litres of adulterated ghee of different brands from the suspects. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma identified the suspects as Anshul Bansal (22) and Arjun Kumar (30), both residents of Rohini.
Delhiwale: In search of the elusive mulberries
There are papayas, grapes, apples, bel, pomegranates, guavas, bananas and even the early mangoes. But mulberries are nowhere to be seen here in the lanes of Old Delhi. This afternoon, Munna Bhai (real name : Om Prakash)has sold almost all of his day's stock of mulberries. What remains is lying glistening wet in a straw basket. Munna Bhai has a theory on why mulberries are not widely sold on the streets of our city.
