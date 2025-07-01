Himachal student falls to death from 3rd floor in Zirakpur

A 20-year-old female student from Himachal Pradesh died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly falling from the third floor of a paying guest (PG) accommodation near Nabha Sahib village in Zirakpur. According to police, the victim had recently moved into the PG facility a few days ago (HT File)

Police suspect suicide but the exact cause of death remains under investigation

According to police, the victim had recently moved into the PG facility a few days ago. Preliminary probe suggests that the girl fell from the third floor under suspicious conditions. The incident came to light late on Sunday.

Inspector Satinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Zirakpur police station, said the police reached the spot after receiving information and took the body into custody. “The body has been sent for autopsy at civil hospital, Dera Bassi. The victim’s family has been informed,” he added.

The woman was reportedly a student at a university in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Her student ID card issued by a Shimla-based institution was recovered from her belongings. Police also found a wristband typically issued at clubs, discos, or public events, raising further questions about her movements prior to the fall.

While no foul play has been confirmed, police officials say they are awaiting postmortem results and the family’s statement.