Himachal to develop database portal for graziers, issue new permits

As the Himachal Pradesh government prepares to create a comprehensive database of graziers to strengthen the state’s pastoral economy, the Gaddi community has backed the move, saying it will help preserve the generations-old pastoral traditions. Under the Grazing Policy, 2026, forest and animal husbandry departments will jointly develop the portal to facilitate graziers and issue real-time grazing permits. (File)

Under the new Grazing Policy, 2026, the state government will develop an online portal within the next six months where graziers will register their names, addresses, livestock numbers, traditional migratory routes and halting grounds.

The policy also paves the way for pastoralists operating without formal grazing permits to register themselves. The local grazing advisory committees will evaluate their status and issue new permits based on fair, codified legal procedures.

Earlier this month, the state Cabinet approved the Grazing Policy, 2026, under which the forest and animal husbandry departments will jointly develop the portal to facilitate graziers and issue real-time grazing permits.

Manoj Thakur, Gaddi community leader and Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Wool Federation, said, “In the 1970s, our grazing permits were seized, forcing two generations of our community to abandon this traditional occupation. We feared that our rich cultural heritage would gradually disappear. The livestock population owned by the Gaddi community has declined from around 21 lakh to 16-17 lakh over the past few years. This has been a matter of concern because pastoralism is not only our livelihood but also an integral part of our culture and identity.”

“Those who do not have permits can now register and obtain new ones, giving them legal grazing rights. This will help preserve our pastoral traditions. Earlier, permits had to be renewed every one or two years, but under the new policy they will remain valid for five years,” Thakur said.

“The traditional hired herders, known as Pohals, will also be officially recognised and integrated into the state portal to ensure their safety and livelihood security. To protect this heritage from the impact of modern infrastructure, the policy also mandates the preservation of traditional migratory routes, watering points and halting grounds,” he added.

The Gaddis are Himachal Pradesh’s largest pastoral community, primarily inhabiting the Kangra, Chamba and Mandi regions. For generations, Gaddi families have migrated seasonally between high-altitude summer pastures and lower winter grazing grounds. Their economy revolves around sheep and goat rearing, providing wool, meat and milk. However, this centuries-old pastoral tradition has witnessed a steady decline in recent decades.

Officials said the allocation of new grazing rights would be based on scientific assessment rather than administrative discretion. Future permits will be issued after evaluating pasture availability, forest carrying capacity, the needs of dependent wildlife species and the customary grazing rights of local communities.