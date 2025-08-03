Himachal to file affidavit of green initiatives in apex court before Aug 25

After Supreme Court flagged the ecological imbalance in Himachal Pradesh while cautioning that the entire state may “vanish in thin air” if the situation does not change, the state government will submit an affidavit highlighting major initiatives taken to preserve and protect the fragile hill ecosystem. Apart from Himachal Pradesh, central government, including the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, has also been made a party in the case and directed to submit its own response to the environmental issues facing the state. (File)

The affidavit would detail the state’s green initiatives, including information about shifting government offices outside Shimla to reduce urban congestion, encouraging afforestation with community participation, including incentives for protecting saplings for three years, and new silviculture policies aimed at replacing overly mature trees that are causing landslides.

“Through the detailed affidavit that will be filed before the Supreme Court before the next hearing scheduled on August 25, outlining the steps it has taken and plans to take to mitigate the growing environmental crisis,” shared Advocate General of the Himachal Pradesh high court Anup Kumar Rattan on Saturday.

He added, “The SC acknowledged that while the notification to declare green areas has come late, it is still a laudable step. The state government’s efforts have been appreciated and the court has asked us to assist it with a helpful affidavit explaining our environmental actions.”

The Supreme Court bench of justice JB Pardiwala and justice R Mahadevan, on Friday initiated a suo motu public interest litigation petition on issues of environmental protection and climate vulnerability in the state after dismissing a special leave petition by a private company — Pristine Hotels and Resorts Private Ltd..The company which is in hospitality had moved to the apex court over the June 25 notification by the state declaring Shri Tara Mata Hill as a green area and prohibiting fresh private construction.

Tara Hill region near the Tara Devi temple in Shimla which the state government has recently declared as a green area, extends from Shoghi to Mehli Road via NH-5 and Rajendra Estate.

“Declaring this region as a green area is a significant move to preserve Shimla’s ecology,” Rattan stated.

