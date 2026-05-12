Himachal to make dope tests a must for govt jobs, professional courses

The Himachal government has decided to make dope testing (for heroin) mandatory for government jobs and admissions to professional colleges across the state, as part of an intensified campaign against drug abuse in the hill state. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a press conference in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

“Mandatory dope tests for heroin consumption would be introduced in future government recruitments and for admissions to government–run medical and engineering colleges,” chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told mediapersons in Shimla after a meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre on Monday.

In addition, anti-drug performance indicators would be included in the annual confidential reports (ACRs) of deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to ensure accountability in tackling narcotics cases, the CM said.

The state government has launched an aggressive multi-pronged campaign against narcotics, particularly heroin, under the PIT-NDPS Act.

According to senior officials, students pursuing courses such as medicine and engineering in government institutions will undergo annual drug screening. The government is also considering implementing pre-admission drug screening for students who want to pursue paramedical, nursing and other higher education courses, they added.

“This is not merely a government programme but a mass movement to save the future of Himachal Pradesh. The objective is awareness and prevention. Students or candidates found consuming drugs will not be denied education opportunities but will instead be rehabilitated and provided proper treatment,” he added.

The chief minister said the state government has adopted a “zero tolerance” policy against drug trafficking and narcotics abuse, initiating coordinated action involving enforcement agencies, rehabilitation measures and public participation.

Hill state’s war on drugs

According to Sukhu, since 2023, Himachal Pradesh Police have registered 6,811 cases under the NDPS Act, arrested 10,357 persons and seized 45,867 kilograms of narcotic substances, including heroin, cannabis and psychotropic drugs.

He said 174 major drug peddlers and mafia elements had been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act, while a special anti-drug campaign launched during the past week resulted in the detention of 32 accused persons.

The chief minister said the government had categorised gram panchayats into red, yellow and green categories depending on the extent of drug abuse. Around 12,000 individuals involved in narcotics consumption have been identified so far and special surveillance has been intensified in 234 highly sensitive panchayats across the state.

He said the special task force had examined more than 700 cases and identified around 300 cases for financial investigation and property tracing. Authorities have identified 70 illegal properties linked to the narcotics trade so far. Of these, Sukhu said, 17 have already been demolished.

“Our message is very clear. Repeat offenders would not be spared and legal agencies had been instructed to strongly oppose bail or relief for habitual offenders,” he added.

122 govt employees involved in drug trade

Sukhu also disclosed that 122 government employees from various departments had been found involved in drug-related activities. Of them, 31 have already been terminated from service.

He said 21 policemen found involved in narcotics cases had been dismissed from service, while employees from departments, including electricity, education, transport, banking, forest, health and revenue were also found involved.

He appealed to families not to fear reporting cases of addiction and urged them to use the emergency helpline number 112 for assistance. “Victims of addiction will not be arrested. They will receive treatment and rehabilitation support,” he said. The reward amount for providing information related to narcotics trafficking is also being increased, he added.

Second phase of anti-drug campaign from June 1

Sukhu further announced that the second phase of the anti-drug campaign would be launched from June 1 to August 20, 2026. During the drive, DCs, SP, and other Class-I officers would visit schools, colleges, panchayats and educational institutions across the state to generate awareness. The chief minister warned pharmaceutical companies, chemists and medical establishments against illegal sale of narcotic medicines and said licences of violators would be cancelled immediately.