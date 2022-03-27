Himachal to promote cooperative society in agriculture sector: Suresh Bhardwaj

Urban development and cooperation minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Saturday that the Himachal Pradesh government is taking effective steps to promote cooperative societies in the agriculture sector in the state.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Kangra Cooperative Primary Agriculture and Rural Development (KCPARD) Bank building at Dharamshala. The building has been built at a cost of ₹1.20 crore.

He said Himachal has become the first state to start the process of formation of farmer producer organisations.

He said the first cooperative society in the country was registered in 1892 at Panjawar in Una district and the state has progressed leaps and bounds in the cooperative sector since then. He said that the Kangra Cooperative Primary Agriculture and Rural Development Bank was established in 1966.

He said many meaningful steps have been taken to move forward in the direction of cooperatives across the country.

After the formation of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, a separate ministry of cooperation has also been created, which was earlier under the ministry of agriculture,” he said.

He said that there were 4,600 registered cooperative societies in the state with a membership of more than 17 lakh.

“In view of the progress made in the cooperative sector, the plan has been prepared to promote cooperatives in the agriculture sector,” he said.

He said farmer producer organisation being formed in the state will create various facilities like cold stores and markets so that the farmer’s produce fetched lucrative prices.

He also appreciated the work being done by the Kangra Cooperative Primary Agriculture and Rural Development Bank.