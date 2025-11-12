Himachal: Vikramaditya visits Jhaniar village

Public works and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday visited the site of the fire in Jhaniar village of Nohanda panchayat in the Banjar subdivision on Monday to assess the damage caused by the fire. He met with the affected families and assured them of all possible assistance from the state government. Himachal Pradesh public works minister Vikramaditya Singh inspect the damage caused by fire in Jhaniar village of Banjar on Tuesday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

He said that 16 houses, including two temples and four cow shelters, were completely destroyed in the incident.

Vikramaditya said that Jhaniar was a very old village with traditional architecture and to preserve such ancient villages in the state, people should also insure their homes. He said that in view of the incidents of fire, the government will also encourage people to get insurance so that losses in such incidents can be compensated in the future. He also appealed to the villagers not to collect dry grass or flammable materials near their homes to avoid incidents like fire.

The minister stated that the lack of a road to Jhaniar village posed difficulties in delivering relief, resulting in significant damage. He added that the area was included in the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana-4, but was excluded due to its low population, which met the prescribed criteria. He assured the people that Jhaniar village would also be connected with the state through roads.

He also gave instructions for construction of a water tank in the village and issued instructions to the district administration to make a detailed assessment of the damage and submit a report soon.

He said, “We are people who believe in Dev culture, and the loss of temples in this fire is extremely saddening. The government and local administration will also provide assistance in rebuilding the temples.” He added that the district administration has been instructed to quickly rezone the village for the convenience of the people.

He announced a relief amount of ₹3 lakh on behalf of Raja Vibhadra Foundation Trust and also distributed relief material to the affected families present on the spot.