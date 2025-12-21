Himachal will become self-reliant by 2027: CM Sukhu

Reiterating to make Himachal Pradesh most prosperous state by 2032, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a statement issued on Saturday said that the state has earned ₹26,683 crore in revenue over the past two and a half years from its own resources, with an increase of ₹3,800 crore over the previous government’s average revenue. Reiterating to make Himachal Pradesh most prosperous state by 2032, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a statement issued on Saturday said that the state has earned ₹ 26,683 crore in revenue over the past two and a half years from its own resources, with an increase of ₹ 3,800 crore over the previous government’s average revenue. (HT File)

“We are taking all measures to show the commitment of the present government for making Himachal a self-reliant state, which was never pursued before so effectively. We are moving with a vision to make it fully self-reliant by 2027 and make it the most prosperous state by 2032, focusing on economic reforms, green energy and addressing the state’s debt”, he reiterated.

The government after coming to power initiated the auction-cum-tender process of liquor vends which yielded ₹5,408 crore revenue as compared to ₹1,114 crore generated during the previous government’s regime. The BJP government did not auction liquor vends and instead, it followed a policy of annually renewing licenses with a 10 percent increase in fees.

CM reaches out to destitute siblings

Moved by the plight of four destitute children from Matwar village in Chamba district after their pictures were shared largely on social media, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reached out to them and assured help.

Last week, a photo from Matwad village, part of Bhajotra Gram Panchayat in Chamba district, went viral on social media. It showed four destitute children living in a dilapidated room with animals.

Sukhu on Saturday spoke with the eldest of the children, via video call, to enquire about their well-being and assured her of full government support.

Sukhu urged the girl to resume her studies who has discontinued her studies to look after her younger siblings. He told her that the government will cover the entire cost of the children’s education, boarding, lodging, and other needs, and will also provide financial assistance.

She told the CM that their father had died in May 2022 while their mother had deserted them leaving the children to fend for themselves.

She told the CM that her 15-year-old brother works as a labourer in Chennai to earn a living and financially support the siblings while her two younger siblings live with her in the village.

Now, her younger sister is in the sixth grade, and her youngest brother is in the third grade.

CM urged her to call back her brother from Chennai. “We will provide work”, assured the CM.