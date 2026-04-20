Himachal: With rain boost, tea planters eye good yield

While the recent unseasonal rain and snowfall in Himachal caused damage to various crops, including apples in some parts of the state, the rainfall in March and April in the lower regions turned out to be a boon for tea planters. Around 40% of the crop is usually harvested in April, May and June.

In the Kangra valley, tea plucking has started on a positive note this year. The rainfall in March and April has helped produce good quality tea leaves. Tea planters say a good spring flush is being observed after a gap of almost two years. It will boost the yield if weather remains favourable in the coming months, they say.

In Himachal, tea is primarily grown in Kangra district, and the crop is largely rain-fed with limited irrigation facilities. Around 40% of the crop is usually harvested in April, May and June (spring flush).

Tea production in Himachal has been declining in recent years. The hill state’s tea output dropped to 8.8 lakh kg in 2025 from nearly 9 lakh kg in 2024, recording a sharp fall from over 11 lakh kg in 2023.

Suksham Butail, former president of the Kangra Valley Small Tea Planters Association, said, “After a gap of a few years, we are seeing a good April flush this time. The crop is much better compared to the last two years, when a lack of rainfall had affected it. We have observed better-quality tea leaves this time, with a good aroma due to moisture in the soil. Since the spring flush is known for its quality, it fetches good prices in the market. We can say this is a good start to the year.”

“However, we need to remain watchful for the spread of diseases if the weather remains unstable and the gap between day and night temperatures is wide,” he said.

According to experts, the decline in tea production in recent years is primarily linked to changing weather patterns. When temperatures remain high and rainfall is insufficient, tea plants experience drought stress. Their moisture requirements are not met, which adversely affects production.

Rajiv Sud, owner of the Palampur-based Himalayan Brew Tea Company, said, “I would count this year among the good ones as the season has started on a positive note. It is much better than last year when we were far behind in terms of production. We are getting a good yield this year.”

He further said, “The winter was dry and temperatures began rising in early March, but once the rainfall started, the soil received much-needed moisture. We are now observing favourable weather conditions. For good tea cultivation, intermittent showers should continue in the coming months as well.”

Kangra tea is known for its unique aroma and traces of fruity flavour. It is grown at 900 to 1,400 metres above sea level on the slopes of the Dhauladhar mountain range in the western Himalayas. Once popular in Europe, Central Asia, Australia and even Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Kangra tea has lost favour and production has plummeted in recent years.