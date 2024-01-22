Himachal witnesses Diwali-like celebrations during ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was celebrated in the different regions of Himachal Pradesh. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla organised a ‘Sundar Kand’ recital in the Raj Bhawan and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid obeisance at Hanuman temple Jakhu on Monday. Himachal Pradesh PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. (HT)

The governor also watched a live telecast of the consecration ceremony from the Raj Bhawan. Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur took part in a pooja at Awadha Devi Temple in Hamirpur. Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur visited a Lord Ram Temple in the state capital and took part in a pooja.

CM Sukhu told reporters that he offered prayers to Lord Hanuman, a devoted follower of Lord Ram, on the occasion of the consecration ceremony.

On Sunday, Sukhu announced a full public holiday on the day of the consecration so that people could witness the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. He had also appealed to the people to light diyas on the occasion.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said in a post on X that the entire cabinet will soon visit the temple in Ayodhya.

The governor said, “This is a time of experiences beyond imagination and it is the power of devotion, which can be felt not in words but in the hearts.” He said Indian heritage and culture has got new dimensions. He said this ceremony also gives the message of peace and harmony. Later, the governor visited Rama temple at Ram Bazar.

Vikramaditya deviates from Cong line, reaches Ayodhya for consecration ceremony

Deviating from his party line, minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, reached Ayodhya on Monday to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple.

Vikramaditya posted his pictures on his social media handle. “The invitation for the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple was given to the family of the six-time chief minister of Himachal because of his complete devotion and unwavering faith in the Dev Samaj and Hindu religion.”

Another Congress MLA from the state Sudhir Sharma also reached Ayodhya for the ceremony.

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur along with his supporters viewed the live telecast of the ceremony at the Ram Temple.

The consecration ceremony was celebrated all over the state. Screens were put up at 2,000 places in Himachal. Bhandaras (community meals) were organised all over the state. Shimla town wore a festive look as it was decorated with flowers and buntings.

