Himachal chief minister calls on Union health minister

Published on Sep 22, 2022

The Union minister assured the CM of all possible support to the state for speedy completion of formalities for setting up of the bulk drug pharma park

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur meets Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh L Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The CM thanked the Union minister for the allocation of bulk drug pharma park to Himachal Pradesh. CM Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the proposed bulk drug park in Una district will generate jobs for about 30,000 people.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always accorded priority to the developmental needs of the state, and the bulk drug pharma park would ensure retention of pharma formulation units in the state besides creating long-term local employment opportunities.

The Union minister assured the CM of all possible support to the state for speedy completion of formalities for setting up of the bulk drug pharma park.

