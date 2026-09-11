Himachal’s first women-run mineral water plant launched in Chopal

In a step towards making rural women self-reliant and economically independent, Himachal Pradesh’s first women-run mineral water plant, “HIMJAL,” has been launched in Gram Panchayat Thana of Chopal Development Block. State first women operated mineral water plant ‘HIMJAL’ installed in Chopal in Shimla district, Shimla on Thursday.

The plant will be run and managed by women associated with the Thana Women’s Village Organisation under the Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (HPSRLM).

The village organisation has fixed the price of a one-litre water bottle at ₹11, lower than the prevailing market price.

HPSRLM provided a loan of ₹13.80 lakh to the village organisation for the project. The amount has been used to set up the mineral water plant and ensure the necessary infrastructure. Operations, management, marketing, packaging, and other business activities will be handled by the women associated with the organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chopal BDO Vineet Thakur said HPSRLM was linking self-help groups (SHGs) and their organisations with sustainable, profitable, and market-oriented rural enterprises, moving beyond mere savings and credit activities. He said that the women-run “HIMJAL” enterprise represents a significant step towards women’s empowerment, rural entrepreneurship, and local employment generation.

“This project will provide rural women with opportunities for dignified and sustainable livelihoods within their own area, helping them move towards economic self-reliance. The women will gain practical experience in entrepreneurship, business management, marketing, packaging, and financial operations,” he said.

Thakur said that the success of “HIMJAL” would inspire other women’s village organisations and self-help groups.