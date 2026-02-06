Himachal’s higher reaches likely to get snow on Friday: MeT

As Himachal’s higher reaches continue to experience colder nights after recent snowfall, Kukumseri in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature on Thursday at minus 14.9 degrees Celsius. As Himachal’s higher reaches continue to experience colder nights after recent snowfall, Kukumseri in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature on Thursday at minus 14.9 degrees Celsius. (PTI File)

It was closely followed by a minimum temperature of minus 11.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Tabo, while Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded minus 2 degrees Celsius. During the last 24 hours, dry weather was observed across the state, with no significant changes in minimum and maximum temperatures. The minimum temperatures, however, fell by 2-3 degrees Celsius at stations situated in Lahaul-Spiti district. They remained normal to near normal at most of the stations across the state.

Maximum temperatures also observed a rise of 2-8 degrees Celsius at the stations situated in mid hills. They remained normal to near normal at many stations across the state and below normal at a few stations by 2-4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, dense fog was observed in Bilaspur and Sundernagar, while moderate fog was observed in Mandi during the last 24 hours. The meteorological department has also issued a yellow alert for Friday, forecasting dense fog in isolated places of Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from the night of February 8. According to IMD, light rain or snowfall is expected at isolated places in high-hills on February 6 and 9, while dry weather is likely in the state on February 7 and 8. Moreover, rain or snowfall is also expected at a few places in the state on February 10 and 11. Notably, both minimum and maximum temperatures are very likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius across the state during the next 3-4 days.