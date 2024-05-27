Himachal’s hills face brunt of summer heat

The plains across Himachal are experiencing a severe heatwave, with daytime temperatures rising significantly above the normal range. As the mercury soars, hill towns, known for their typically cooler climates, are also reporting unusually high temperatures. Firefighters enjoying ice cream during a break in Shimla, Himachal. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Meteorological reports indicate that the temperature in various hill towns, including Shimla, Dharamshala and Manali, have surpassed their usual averages. In Shimla, the day temperature has consistently been recorded above the seasonal norms, causing concern among residents and tourists alike.

The capital recorded the season’s highest hottest day on Sunday at 30.6° C on Sunday, while the mercury remained high at 30.4° C on Tuesday. Dalhousie recorded 27.6° C, Chamba 40.2° C, Dharamshala 35.7° C, Kullu 37.5° C, Narkanda 25.6° C and Mashobra 29.7° C.

With the neighbouring areas being worse off, tourists, particularly from north India, are also making a beeline for the hill stations to seek relief from the sweltering heat.

The rush has increased in the state capital Shimla and its surrounding regions, with hotel occupancy reaching 70%. The tourist footfall, which begins to increase in April and peaks in June, remained low in the first week of May amid the poll frenzy, but the heatwave has now acted as a catalyst for arrivals.

Concerns, however, remain as the dry weather condition has already resulted in water shortage, particularly in the changar (rain-fed) areas in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Una regions. The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam has also resorted to water rationing..

People in the plains swelter

Low-lying regions of the state in Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur districts are experiencing a severe heatwave. Kangra recorded a temperature of 30.9 ° C, Hamirpur 41.8° C, Bhertin 40.8 ° C, Bilaspur 42.2° C, Sundernagar 39.8° C, Dhaulakuan 41.7° C. Una was the hottest with 44.4° C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti had the coolest at 7.1° C.

Local authorities have urged residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours and use protective measures such as hats and sunscreen when outdoors.

The government has also directed the local administration to issue an advisory at the sub-division level against the heat wave. “The meteorological department has forecasted a heatwave for the next four days. We have directed the administration to keep a close tab on the heat wave conditions; so far no written direction has been issued,” additional chief secretary revenue Onkar Sharma said.

The heatwave has also impacted agricultural activities, with farmers expressing concerns over the potential damage to crops. The state government is monitoring the situation closely and has assured that measures will be taken to support those affected.

No respite for next four days

The meteorological office has predicted for the heatwave to continue for the next four days.

“No large change in maximum and minimum temperature was observed during the last 24 hours, while average minimum temperatures were above normal,” the Shimla meteorological office director Surender Paul said.