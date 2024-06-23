Himachal’s Tanda Medical College performs first renal transplants

Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda in the Kangra district successfully conducted its first renal transplant surgery. Himachal’s Tanda Medical College performed two renal transplants on June 18. (HT File)

The institute performed two renal transplants on June 18, both involving live related donors. Both patients are in good health and are recovering steadily.

College principal Dr Milap Sharma extensive preparations, with assistance from other departments, contributed to the success of the surgeries. “We have 30 other patients awaiting renal transplants, which will be conducted over time. We are also working towards initiating cadaver kidney transplants at the institute soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nagrota MLA, RS Bali, who is also the Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) said that a new dimension has been established in the field of health by successful kidney transplant operation by the doctors at Medical College Tanda.

“Many patients coming here will benefit from this kidney transplant facility and now they will not have to visit PGI, AIIMS and this will also save their money. Patients will get the benefit of this facility for free under Himcare and Ayushman Yojana,” he said.

Bali said the present government has made every effort to provide state-of-the-art facilities in the medical college so that the people of the state can get high level health facilities in Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College.