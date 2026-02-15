Himanshi Khurana receives ₹10 crore extortion email

Punjabi actress and model Himanshi Khurana has become the latest celebrity to come on the gangsters’ radar. The actress on Saturday approached the police, stating that she had received an email allegedly demanding ₹10 crore with threats to her life. Himanshi Khurana, Actress (HT Photo)

This comes close on the heels of several Bollywood celebrities, including actor Ranveer Singh, reporting extortion threats over the last week. As per preliminary probe, the call who threatened Singh had identified himself as Harry Boxer, an alleged associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In Khurana’s case, an FIR has been registered at Sohana police station. Cops said that Khurana had sought immediate action and protection, stating that the threat mail has left her and her family distressed.

The email, reportedly received on Thursday, contained a written threat along with an audio clip. In the recording, a voice is heard saying, “Zeeshan Akhtar team ton bolde, tuade lai ik important message sada,” before the demand for ₹10 crore was allegedly made.

SP (investigation) Saurav Jindal said the voice note was purportedly sent by a foreign-based gangster. “Our teams are examining digital evidence to establish the origin of the email and the audio message,” he said.

Police are also verifying the alleged references to Zeeshan Akhtar in the threats. Akhtar is wanted in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai in October 2024. Investigators have linked him to rival gangs associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, including associates of Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara. Officials, however, said no direct operational link to Khurana’s case has yet been confirmed.

Who is Himanshi Khurana?

Khurana, 34, a resident of Kiratpur Sahib, began modelling at the age of 16. She won the Miss Ludhiana title in 2011 and was a finalist in Miss PTC Punjabi 2010. She gained wider recognition through the Punjabi film Sadda Haq, the song Soch, and her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She has a social media following of over 12 million and is considered a prominent name in the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Jeweller also receives extortion call

In a separate case, a Chandigarh-based jeweller and a resident of Sector 79, Mohali, received a ₹5 crore extortion threat allegedly in the name of the Davinder Bambiha group. According to police, the threats were issued through WhatsApp calls and messages from an international number. The caller identified himself as Shaganpreet Singh and claimed links with the gang, demanding ₹5 crore and threatening to kill the jeweller if the money was not paid. Acting on the complaint, Mohali police registered a case under Sections 308(4) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and began a probe.