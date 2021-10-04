Hindu outfit demands arrest of actors Jassie Gill, Surbhi Jyoti for hurting religious sentiments

Leaders of a Hindu outfit, Shri Hindu Takht, on Sunday said they will fast unto death until actors Jassie Gill and Surbhi Jyoti, who have headlined the web series Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? were arrested for hurting religious sentiments.

Alleging that the actors had used derogatory language against Hindu gods in the web series, they threatened to block traffic at the at Jagraon Bridge on October 5, unless action was taken against them. The protesters said they had filed a complaint against the actors around 15 days ago, following which an enquiry was marked to the additional deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti. However, even after two weeks the police did not initiate an investigation.

Shri Hindu Takht state president Varun Mehta said, “Rohit Bhutto district president of the organisation had staged fast unto death against police action and if action was not taken, they will intensify the protest.”