Hindu outfits hold protest near Sanjauli Mosque

Hindu organisation's on Thursday performed "half pind-daan" of the state government to mark the one year anniversary of September 11, 2024, agitation demanding demolition of illegal portion of the mosque in Shimla's Sanjauli

The protestors reiterated their demand for immediate demolition of “unauthorised structure” while vowing to hold agitation till the illegal structure is not demolished.

The protest was organised under the banner of Dev Bhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, which declared the day as “Sanatan Shaurya-Smriti evam Pratikar Diwas” (Day of Sanatan Valor, Remembrance, and Resistance).

It was on September 11, last year when at least 10 persons, including six police personnel and four protestors, were injured after the forces resorted to baton charges and used water cannons after the agitators broke the barricades and reached the vicinity of the mosque. This protest was held after a clash broke out between two groups from different religious communities in Mehli and allegations were that the six accused involved in the clash took refuge in the mosque. Hindu groups and locals raised concerns over the mosque’s expansion, claiming it to be “illegal”. They alleged the land belonged to the revenue department and not the Waqf board. Afterwards, the protests were held in other parts of the state as well.

While speaking to media persons on Thursday, co-convener of the Samiti, Vijay Sharma, said that the district administration permitted only 11 people to hold the dharna this time under the Disaster Management Act. “The state government failed to act against the illegal mosque which was partly demolished. We have performed shraddh with half pind-daan so that the opponents of Sanatan Dharma receive only partial liberation,” Sharma stated.

Madan Thakur, also a co-convener of the Samiti, alleged that despite the MC court’s orders, the Waqf Board had approached court to stall action against the mosque while warning of intensified protest if the mosque is not demolished.