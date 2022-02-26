Hindu pilgrims denied permission to visit Pakistan
The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has denied permission to a batch of Hindu pilgrims to visit Pakistan to celebrate Maha Shivratri at the ancient Katas Raj temples complex.
The pilgrimage was scheduled from February 27 to March 4. According to Shiv Partap Bajaj, president of the Kendrya Sanatan Dharam Sabha that organises the pilgrimage every year, the ministry has cited the spread of Covid-19 Omicron variant as the reason for denial.
“All arrangements had been made. The list of 150 pilgrims from 12 states and their passports and other documents were sent to the Union government. The Pakistan high commission in New Delhi was supposed to issue the visas, but the Union ministry denied permission at the eleventh hour,” said Bajaj.
Prem Narang, a pilgrim from Ludhiana, said: “We were enthusiastic to have the ‘darshan’ of the ancient shrine. The last-minute denial has hurt our religious sentiments. We condemn this step.”
Under the Pakistan-India protocol on trans-border visits to shrines, a large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit the neighbouring country to observe religious occasions every year. A maximum of 200 Hindu pilgrims visit Katas Raj temples complex, situated in Chakwal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province, twice a year: February/March during Maha Shivratri and again in November/December.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.