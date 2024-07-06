Hired sans police verification 15 days ago: Domestic help decamps with 3 lakh, jewellery from Ludhiana house

A domestic help who was hired 15 days ago without any police verification allegedly decamped with ₹3 lakh and jewellery from a house in Sukhmani Enclave, which is among the posh localities of the city. The inspector urged the locals to get police verification done for domestic help, tenants and labourers to avoid any untoward situation (HT File)

The family members had gone out of the city, leaving the domestic help at the house.

According to police, the family had hired domestic help without verification. The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a first-information report (FIR against) the accused, identified as Shine of Moradabad.

The FIR was registered following a statement by Sooraj Prakash.

The complainant said they had hired Shine for household chores with the reference from another domestic help. On June 26, he and his family members had gone out of town for a few days. They returned on June 29 and found that the house was ransacked. He added that the domestic help was missing as well. The almirah of the house was locked, but its keys were missing. They called a locksmith to unlock the almirah and found ₹3 lakh and jewellery missing. He said they immediately informed the police.

Sarabha Nagar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Paramvir Singh said a case under section 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

The inspector urged the locals to get police verification done for domestic help, tenants and labourers to avoid any untoward situation.