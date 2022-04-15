Hisar farmers lodge ‘missing complaint’ of MP Brijendra Singh
Farmers, who have been protesting for a month seeking compensation for their damaged crops, approached the Kheri Chopta police checkpost in Hisar on Thursday and filed a ‘missing complaint’ of local MP Brijendra Singh.
Hundreds of farmers reached Kheri Chopta police checkpost and asked the cops to file the missing complaint. Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Azad Palwan said the local MP has been “missing since last two years and the public is searching for him as development projects are halted”.
“Voters had elected him to solve their issues and ensure development in the area but he has gone missing. We have asked the police to install his missing person notice in the constituency and launch a drive to search him,” he added.
A spokesman of the Hisar police confirmed that farmers approached the Kheri Chopta police checkpost to lodge a missing complaint.
Despite repeated calls and text messages, Hisar MP Brijendra Singh could not be reached for a comment.
Rise in Covid cases in Haryana: Vij directs ACS, health to visit Gurugram
Amid sudden spike in Covid cases in the Haryana's NCR districts, home and health minister Anil Vij said he has directed additional chief secretary (health) Rajiv Arora to visit Gurugram and find out the reason behind the rise in infections. As per the daily health bulletin, the active cases load of the state stood at 621, of these, 594 are from both the districts neighbouring Delhi and there are nine active cases in Sonepat.
Parivar Pehchan Patra data fully secure: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday reiterated that maintaining security of Parivar Pehchan Patra data is the topmost priority of the state government. Chairing a meeting of the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority, Khattar said increasing the domain of verification of the PPP also tops the priority of the government. He said through PPP, government is reaching the doorstep of every beneficiary eligible for any welfare service and scheme of the government.
Haryana blames Adani Power, Gujarat plant for adding to power woes
The Adani Power Ltd and Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd have not been supplying power to Haryana for the last six months, thus contributing to the ongoing power shortage amid rising temperatures, show documents submitted by the state government to the power regulator. The APL and the CGPL have a contract with the Haryana government for supplying 1,424MW and 380MW power, respectively.
Upgraded AC local trains to be introduced by 2023
MUMBAI The new Air-Conditioned local trains with upgraded seating arrangements and increased space for passengers are expected to be introduced on the suburban railway tracks in 2023. The trains will have metro-like interiors with longitude seatings but with additional space for passengers to travel inside the train. The trains will also have separate luggage compartments. The specifications of the trains will also include an increased air suspension system. The system will provide a smoother journey.
Agra Mayor talks tough on cleanliness
Agra Mayor of Agra Naveen Jain on Wednesday warned officials of action in case of laxity in ensuring cleanliness in the city. Presiding over a meeting with municipal commissioner Nikhil Tikaram Funde at Agra Nagar Nigam on Wednesday evening, Jain made it clear that he wanted door to door garbage collection in all wards of Agra Nagar Nigam by June 15. He stressed on setting deadlines for the tasks assigned.
