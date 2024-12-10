Hisar man assaulted at Polo Club after comments on ‘poor facilities’

Enraged by his comments on the facilities at Chandigarh Polo Club, three men allegedly assaulted and robbed a Hisar resident, police said on Monday. According to his complaint, he was at the Chandigarh Polo Club on December 2 to attend a polo tournament. (iStock)

The victim, Aayan Kajla, alleged that he was attacked with a baseball bat and horse whips that left him hospitalised for over a week.

While waiting for his friend Vansh, he remarked that the club’s facilities were not up to the mark, which angered four to five individuals, who hurled abuses at him and threatened to kill him if he returned to the club. He identified three of them as Dilpreet Sidhu, Jitender Singh and Vijay Singh.

Upon Vansh’s arrival, Aayan informed him about the incident. Vansh assured him that the matter had been taken up with the club’s owner and coach.

However, the situation escalated when Aayan returned to the club around 2 pm for a match. He alleged that Dilpreet approached him and invited him to a private room on the pretext of apologising. While Vansh stayed outside the room, he went inside and was confronted by Jitender and Vijay, said Aayan.

The trio proceeded to lock the door and assault him. Dilpreet allegedly struck him with a baseball bat and strangled him, while others whipped him with horse whips. The accused also robbed him of his gold chain, wallet (containing ₹11,000) and other belongings before fleeing the scene.

Aayan said he was admitted to Sapra Hospital in Hisar on December 5, where doctors confirmed his injuries through a medico-legal report (MLR).

Based on his complaint and medical findings, the Sarangpur police on Sunday lodged an FIR under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) and 351(3) (both for criminal intimidation), 304 (snatching) and 3 (5) (act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Subsequently, police also arrested one of the accused, Vijay, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, while efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused.