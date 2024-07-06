Hisar traders observe bandh over no arrests in extortion cases

Shops, business establishments, petrol pumps, lawyers suspended their work on Friday in response to a ‘bandh’ call given by traders in Hisar. They were demanding the arrest of the assailants who sought ₹9 crore ransom from three businessmen in Hisar in June. The protestors were demanding the arrest of the assailants who sought ₹ 9 crore ransom from three businessmen in Hisar in June. (HT Photo)

Doctors also suspended their out patient department duty for two hours in support of the traders. More than 70 market associations in Hisar joined the bandh.

Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal state president Bajrang Das Garg said that with everyone’s participation, the bandh remained successful. The police have failed to arrest the assailants who fired shots outside Mahindra showroom on June 24 and demanded a ransom of ₹5 crore from its owner Ram Bhagat, who is also national vice-president of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) party, he added.

“Later, the assailants sought ransom of ₹2 crore each from two more traders and the police failed to arrest anyone from the three extortion cases. This is a complete failure of the Haryana government and Hisar police. We will hold a meeting of traders across the state and take a call to observe a shutdown in Haryana soon over deteriorating law and order situation,” he added.

He further said that the chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who holds home ministry charge, has failed to tackle law and order situation in the state.

“What police and government has done to arrest the assailants and what steps they have taken. The morale of gangsters is high and they are committing crime in broad daylight and the government has become a mute spectator. If the government can’t protect its citizens; then there is complete gangsters rule,” Garg added.

Petrol pumps association president Raj Kumar Salemgarh said that all 15 petrol pumps in Hisar remained closed due to non-arrest of assailants.