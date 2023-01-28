History-sheeter’s father fires at Bathinda cops mistaking them for gangsters

The father of a history-sheeter fired at the counter-intelligence team of Bathinda police from his licenced rifle in a locality in Moga city on Saturday.

As per the officials, privy to the development, a counter-intelligence team of Bathinda police was in Moga looking for Harpreet Singh alias Harry of Lahoria Mohalla and were also gathering information about history-sheeter Sahil Kumar alias Landi, who lives in the same locality, in connection with a case.

“The cops were inquiring about Sahil Kumar alias Landi to question him. As they were gathering information, his father, Surinder Kumar, fired in the direction of the police team with his licenced 12-bore rifle,” the official said.

“Recently, Sahil had claimed that gangsters had threatened to kill him. Cops in civvies were inquiring about Sahil in the locality when they confronted his father, Surinder Kumar. He mistook them to be gangsters who had come to kill his son and opened fire towards them in the air,” he added.

Moga senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurrana said that a case has been registered against Surinder Kumar and further investigations are underway.

The first information report (FIR) states that Surinder opened fire from his licenced 12-bore rifle in the direction of the cops when they were looking for his son Sahil Kumar alias Landi. As per police sources, Sahil is facing criminal cases in various police stations.

A case was registered under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Moga city south police station.

