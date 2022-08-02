Hit the streets to make Haryana prosperous again: Hooda to party leaders at ‘Chintan Shivir’
Haryana Congress on Monday held a day-long ‘Chintan Shivir’ at Panchkula to discuss “burning issues” affecting the people and to devise a strategy to challenge the ruling BJP-JJP government in the next assembly elections due in 2024 while promising a slew of sops if the party is voted back to power.
Former chief minister and the Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was the spirit behind organising this brainstorming session, announced ₹6,000 monthly pension to all senior citizens of the state and 300 units of free electricity as well as 100 square yards plots to poor families if the Congress forms the next government in Haryana.
Hooda also promised that the medal-winning players will again be given appointments to higher posts.
Addressing the state party leaders, the former chief minister also supported the demand for a caste census and announced that the limit of the creamy layer will be increased from 6 to 10 lakh when the Congress government is formed so that the backward classes get the benefit of reservation.
Stating that he is fully prepared for the struggle while accepting with humility the responsibility the Congress has given to him, Hooda called upon the party leaders and workers to hit the streets in order to once again make Haryana happy and prosperous state.
“Revolution is not possible while sitting at home. We have to move forward and mobilise people while being driven by the spirit of changing the government without being revengeful,” Hooda said, appreciating the proposals presented in the ‘Chintan Shivir’ on different issues including inflation, unemployment, deteriorating law and order, declining economy, corruption, agriculture, social justice, the welfare of women, Dalits, backward and minorities. “These proposals prove that the Congress leaders are committed to solving the problems of the state,” he said.
Earlier, Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said the party leadership is determined to oust the BJP-JJP coalition government from power and said Congress will not rest till the departure of this government. He said the new party organisation would be declared in August in which all active workers of the party will be given some responsibility in the organisaton.
Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda said people of the state had decided to vote out the BJP from power in the 2019 elections but the BJP retained power because the JJP betrayed the mandate for change.
“Today, whenever I visit different areas of Haryana, it is clear that people of the state have already made up their mind to overthrow the current government. It is our goal to establish Haryana as a ‘model state’ in front of the whole country if the Congress government is formed in the future,” he stated.
The leaders and workers took a vow to form the Congress government again under the leadership of Hooda.
Senior leaders moved resolutions on different issues like inflation, economy, social justice, law and order, agriculture, unemployment, etc. All resolutions were passed unanimously even as the leaders and workers from all over the state also shared their views.
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti
At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization, district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night. The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to a village close to China's border, Nako. The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti.
Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
