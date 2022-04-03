Hit-and-run accused held after high-speed chase by SBS Nagar DC
Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Saturday caught a car driver trying to flee after hitting two persons on a scooter after a 2-km chase.
At 3:15 pm Sarangal was going to Balachaur from his official residence. As he approached Langroya, he saw a Maruti Swift Dzire car hitting two persons on a scooter near a petrol pump and fleeing the spot.
The deputy commissioner asked his driver to follow the Maruti Dzire. The car was finally stopped after a 2-km chase. He asked the police to take necessary action against the driver of the car. He also asked the medical staff at a local hospital to ensure quality treatment to the injured persons. Sarangal said it was his moral duty to help those who were in need.
-
6 months on, Chandigarh MC recovers fraudulently withdrawn ₹29 lakh
The Chandigarh municipal corporation has finally recovered ₹28.5 lakh, which had been fraudulently withdrawn from its saving account in October, 2021. The accounts department lodged an FIR on October 18 at the Sector 17 police station, and lodged a claim with the RBI ombudsman (authority for resolution of complaints). Six months on, the Bank of Baroda has restored the said amount to the Punjab National Bank Branch on the municipal corporation's building premises.
-
Smriti Irani keeps mum on Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh
Union minister of women and child development Smriti Irani who was in the city on Saturday, refrained from commenting on the controversial Punjab assembly resolution on the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. Irani requested stakeholders to use the 'Mission Shakti' scheme implementation guidelines in their assessment. Asserting that woman and child development was an important pillar in the governance structure, the minister said coordination among departments is vital for implementation of the ministry's schemes.
-
Sand mining case: ED files chargesheet against Punjab former CM Channi’s nephew, aide
The Enforcement Directorate filed a charge-sheet against Punjab former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew, Bhupinder Singh, alias Honey, and his aide, Kudratdeep Singh, alias Lovie, in the illegal sand mining case under money laundering charges at the special PMLA court in Jalandhar. The special PMLA judge, Rupinderjit Chahal has fixed the next date of hearing on April 6. Honey is presently in judicial custody at the Kapurthala jail.
-
Chandigarh | Marriage bureau penalised for only lining up ‘unsuitable matches’
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission penalised a marriage bureau and directed it to refund the complainants' fee after it failed to find a suitable groom. As per the service agreement, the complainants were to be shown 21 suitable profiles within nine months. However, Singh alleged that they “failed” to line up any suitable match. It added:“Merely arranging calls between two parties does not mean they (the company) met the complainants' requirements.”
-
954 MP govt staff with more than 2 kids served notices
A show-cause notice has been issued to 954 employees of the school education department in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh for violating a service rule that bars them from having more than two children, district education officer Atul Mudgal said on Saturday. Mudgal said he had received information that 954 employees and teachers in his district have more than two children.
