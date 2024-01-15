close_game
Hit-and-run claims street vendor's life in Mohali's Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 15, 2024 09:28 AM IST

The deceased, Jagatpal, hailed from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, and was currently residing in a rented accommodation with his wife and seven children in Chajjumajra, Kharar

A 48-year-old street vendor was killed after a speeding car hit his cart and drove off near Parkwood Glade on Landran Road in Kharar on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was transported to the Kharar civil hospital with the help of onlookers, but he was declared dead by doctors. (Getty image)
The victim was transported to the Kharar civil hospital with the help of onlookers, but he was declared dead by doctors. (Getty image)

The deceased, Jagatpal, hailed from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, and was currently residing in a rented accommodation with his wife and seven children in Chajjumajra, Kharar.

His brother-in-law Rajput, 36, told police that he lived next to Jagatpal’s accommodation and they sold popcorn together on separate carts.

Around 12.30 pm on Saturday, they were headed home, when a rashly driven car drove past him and rammed into Jagatpal’s cart from rear, Rajput said.

The car driver stopped initially, but on realising that Jagatpal sustained multiple injuries, he sped away. But Rajput managed to note the car number (HR02-AB-0306).

The victim was transported to the Kharar civil hospital with the help of onlookers, but he was declared dead by doctors.

Kharar Sadar police booked the unidentified driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) of the Indian Penal Code.

