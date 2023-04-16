Panchkula: Widow, four daughters of man killed in mishap get 12-lakh relief

Over 19 months after a car claimed the life of a 67-year-old scooterist near Command Hospital, Panchkula, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, had awarded ₹12.35 lakh compensation to the victim’s wife and four daughters. The tribunal clarified that as the car involved in the accident was duly insured, the primary responsibility to pay the compensation amount will be that of the insurer. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Shyam Lal Dhiman, had retired from HMT Pinjore. As per his family’s claim petition, Dhiman was going to Old Panchkula on his Honda Activa on June 18, 2021. Around 11.30 am, when he reached near Command Hospital, a car hit him from behind and sped away.

Dhiman was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, but referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to the injuries. A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-5 police station on June 21, 2021.

Eyewitness had told the police that the car driver was wearing an army uniform and speeding. The driver of the car, which had a temporary registration number, was traced with the help of CCTV cameras installed in the area. He was identified as Jigmet Chat, a resident of Ladakh.

While seeking dismissal of the claim petition, Chat had claimed that no accident took place and a false FIR was lodged only to grab compensation. The car insurer, Cholamandlam MS General Insurance Company Limited, also sought dismissal of the petition, claiming no accident occurred with the said car.

However, the tribunal, presided by Harbir Singh Dahiya, directed the car driver and insurer to jointly and severally pay the victim’s family a compensation of ₹12.34 lakh with 6% interest.

However, the tribunal clarified that as the car involved in the accident was duly insured, the primary responsibility to pay the compensation amount will be that of the insurer.

