Hola Mohalla living symbol of our rich culture, bravery, spiritual tradition: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday attended the grand Hola Mohalla programme organised at Namdhari gurdwara in Sirsa’s Jiwan Nagar. Addressing the devotees, Saini said that he felt happy to be present among them on the occasion of the glorious festival of Hola Mohalla being celebrated at this sacred ashram. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini takes blessings from Satguru Uday Singh, in Sirsa on Sunday. (ANI)

“Saint Samaj is doing a great service by connecting society through love, service, brotherhood and spirituality. In 1507, the first Sikh guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev set foot on this land. To carry forward his teachings, Gurdwara Sri Chilla Sahib was established here,” he added.

He said that many saints such as Baba Sarsai Nath and Baba Bhooman Shah spread the message of spirituality, service and humanity from this land.

The CM said that Hola Mohalla is not merely a festival but a living symbol of India’s rich culture, bravery and spiritual tradition.

“It inspires people to maintain a balance between courage and devotion in life. Guru Gobind Singh had initiated the tradition of celebrating Hola Mohalla to strengthen the Khalsa traditions and promote brotherhood and unity in society along with the enthusiasm of Holi,” the CM added.

Saini said that when the country was under colonial rule, the Namdhari community promoted the message of adopting swadeshi and boycotting foreign goods, which gave new energy to the freedom movement.

The CM said that the presence of lakhs of devotees from India and abroad in this year’s Hola Mohalla programme is proof that even in today’s materialistic age, people remain deeply connected with their spiritual roots.

“The Namdhari community has done remarkable work not only in spirituality but also in social reform, cow protection, de-addiction campaigns and environmental conservation,” he added.