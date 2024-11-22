Holistic development plan: High court asks Chandigarh admn to hold meeting with stakeholders

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the UT administration to hold a meeting with stakeholders on the implementation of the holistic development plan of the high court. The court also said it would have to issue directions for constructing a verandah outside court number 1 if the required action is not taken by the agencies concerned. (HT File Photo)

The directions came from the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal after a clutch of pleas highlighted a lack of infrastructural development on the court premises, seeking implementation of the holistic development plan. The plan, conceptualised over a decade ago, envisages setting up of multi-storey buildings, parkings, etc, to cater to the requirement of additional space at the high court complex. However, the plan was put on hold as the Capitol Complex was declared a World Heritage Site in 2016.

The court also said it would have to issue directions for constructing a verandah outside court number 1 if the required action is not taken by the agencies concerned. Earlier, UT’s counsel had informed the court that the matter had been referred to the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee.

UT’s counsel also said the work for the construction of slip roads on all four sides at the junction of Uttar Marg and Jan Marg would be completed by March 2025. It also suggested that the issue of construction of service lane from the junction towards Sukhna Lake would be taken up at the stake holders’ meeting.

While posting the matter for November 29, the court also asked UT to file fortnightly report on the progress of the execution of various works.