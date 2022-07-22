Holy book desecrated at Ambala gurdwara, FIR lodged
Pages of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib were found torn at Punjabi Gurdwara Sahib in Ambala Cantonment’s Babyal village on Wednesday evening, prompting police to constitute a special investigation team (SIT).
The torn pages were first noticed by a devotee, who alerted the congregation. Later, several community members, including SGPC member from Ambala, Harpal Singh Pali, and police rushed to the spot. No CCTV cameras are installed at the gurdwara.
On the complaint of Sarvjit Singh, a case was registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code against the unknown accused at the Mahesh Nagar police station.
Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “An SIT has been formed under a DSP, along with members from the crime branch. An investigation is being conducted. We have asked the gurdwara and temple managements to install CCTV cameras.”
-
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases surge past 1,400 after five months
Chandigarh led the daily tally with 116 fresh cases, up from 98 the day before and highest since 126 on February 9. Mohali found 89 residents positive, down from 133 on Wednesday, while in Panchkula, the number dipped from 102 to 69 since a day ago. At 580, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 549 and Panchkula with 320. The figure increased from 7.7% to 8.8% in Chandigarh.
-
Regularisation of building violations: CHB committee says no to Delhi pattern
In a major setback to the hundreds of Chandigarh Housing Board allottees, the CHB committee, set up to examine requests for need-based changes in its residential units, has turned down regularisation based on Delhi pattern. The committee, constituted in September last year, comprises technical experts and three non-official board members. In Chandigarh, however, CHB has been regularly demolishing building violations and penalising the violators.
-
770 boxes of illicit liquor recovered from truck in Chandigarh, two held
In one of the biggest hauls of the year, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police recovered 770 boxes of illicit liquor from a truck at Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Wednesday night. Two men in the truck, identified as Ajay Kumar, 43, hailing from Pithorgarh Uttarakhand, and Ravinder Siingh, 32, from Naya Shahar Badala, Mohali, were arrested. The Swaraj Mazda canter truck carrying the liquor was also impounded.
-
Classes for first-year UG, PG students at PU’s affiliated colleges to start from August 16
Classes for first-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate students at Panjab University's affiliated colleges will start from August 16, as per the academic calendar issued by pU for the 2022-23 session. Late admissions allowed by the principal will be permitted from August 26 to September 5, with ₹1,000 as late fee. Late admissions allowed by the vice-chancellor will be allowed from September 6 to 30 with ₹3,000 as late fee.
-
11 gangsters nabbed in Mohali in past four months aged less than 24
In their ongoing crackdown against gangsters in the region, the district police have arrested 11 gangsters, all aged between 18 and 24, with high-tech weapons in the past four months. In the latest arrest on July 17, police had caught three aides of gangster Bhuppi Rana after a shootout outside a hotel in Zirakpur's Baltana.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics