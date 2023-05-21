Haryana home Minister Anil Vij transfers ASI for inaction in theft case

Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday ordered action against an Ambala cop for an alleged lapse in taking action in a theft case. Home Minister Anil Vij (File photo)

The minister transferred assistant sub-inspector Rakesh from Mahesh Nagar police station to district police lines.

A statement from Vij’s office said the action was ordered while he was in Rampur village and locals forwarded a complaint alleging that despite the fact that they had handed over the thief to the cop, no action was initiated.

The minister also ordered the SHO to ensure that illegal mining, primarily during night, along the Tangri river is stopped and action against those involved is taken.